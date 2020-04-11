Coronavirus – Cameroon: Out of the 43 positive cases isolated in Olembé, 37 have been cured and 03 others are under investigation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Good news this morning: out of the 43 positive cases isolated in Olembé, 37 have been cured and 03 others are under investigation. With a little more rigor and responsibility, you can get results. Vigilance!!!

