Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Covid-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (11 April 2020)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) reported cases in Ethiopia -11 April 2020:

New Cases: 4 Active Cases: 54 Critical: 0 New Recovered: 6 Total Recovered: 10 News Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 3 Total Cases: 69

