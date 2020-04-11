Coronavirus – Kenya: Sensitization activity conducted at Wajir military base on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Public health promotion officers and Kenya Redcross conducts a sensitization activity at Wajir military base on COVID-19.

Key health issues addressed included importance of hand hygiene & social distancing, among others.

#KomeshaCorona

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo