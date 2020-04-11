Coronavirus – Kenya: Sensitization of Health workers at Dandu health centre, Mandera West

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Information is power. Sensitization of Health workers at Dandu health centre, Mandera West, aimed at strengthening public health measures in prevention, control & suppression of COVID-19.

Social distancing is strictly observed.

#KomeshaCorona update

