Coronavirus – Nigeria: 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria till now

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos 3 in Katsina 2 in FCT 1 in Niger 1 in Kaduna 1 in Anambra 1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo