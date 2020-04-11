Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.

Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases.

