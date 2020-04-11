APO
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 11 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

2 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 842 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 120 (of whom 18 have recovered, including 11 in the past 24 hours).

2 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing

All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The extension of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 metre).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

