APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Tunisia: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$745 Million Disbursement to Tunisia to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The IMF Executive Board approved a US$745 million emergency assistance loan to support Tunisia’s pro-active policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic; The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly unfolding, with a sharp fall in growth expected for 2020; The IMF’s emergency support will provide additional resources for the health sector, social safety nets, and businesses hit by the crisis. It will also ensure an adequate level of international reserves.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement in the amount of SDR 545.2 million (US$745 million or 100 percent of quota) for Tunisia under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). These resources will help address urgent fiscal and balance of payments needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tunisia’s economy is expected to contract by 4.3 percent in 2020 under the weight of COVID-19. It would be the deepest recession since its independence in 1956. The IMF financing will help the authorities cover large fiscal and balance of payments needs, estimated at 2.6 and 4.7 percent of GDP, respectively.

The IMF financing will support the authorities’ emergency measures to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its human, social, and economic toll amid unprecedented uncertainty. These measures involve raising health spending, strengthening social safety nets, and supporting small- and medium-sized firms hit by the crisis. The IMF financing will also ensure an adequate level of international reserves and catalyze additional donor financing.

The authorities are committed to maintaining prudent economic policies and resuming fiscal consolidation once the crisis abates to ensure macroeconomic stability and the sustainability of Tunisia’s debt.

Following the Executive Board discussion. Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Tunisia hard. The pandemic will worsen Tunisia’s already elevated macroeconomic imbalances and will also create urgent fiscal and balance of payment needs. The economy is expected to contract by 4.3 percent in 2020.

“The authorities are taking emergency measures with a focus on the health sector, the social safety net, and firms that come under stress.

“The authorities have also taken steps to limit fiscal pressures, including a mechanism for automatic fuel price adjustment, emergency savings in the civil service wage bill, and a rescheduling of lower-priority public investment.

“In support of the authorities’ efforts, the RFI purchase will provide most of the financing to implement the fiscal crisis-response measures and ensure an adequate level of international reserves.

“Macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability hinge on strong policy and reform implementation. The authorities are committed to resuming fiscal consolidation once the crisis abates. These efforts will include a reduction of the civil service wage bill as a share of GDP and further energy subsidy reforms, taking into account the social implications.

“The Central Bank of Tunisia is committed to tighten monetary policy in case of exchange rate or inflation pressures and refrain from large-scale FX interventions to protect international reserves.

“Additional concessional and grant financing from external partners is critical to help Tunisia respond to the COVID-19 crisis. It will also help preserve the sustainability of its debt.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Ministry of Health COVID-19 Accreditation Committee Inspects Private, Public Treatment Centers
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 24 deaths and total of 2003 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 24 deaths and total of 2003 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2003. Total number of tests conducted : 73 028 Total confirmed Cases : 2003 Total deaths : 24 Total recoveries : 410 The provincial breakdown is as follows: PROVINCE CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL RECOVERIES GAUTENG 801 3 157 WESTERN CAPE 541 6 152 KWAZULU
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Ministry of Health COVID-19 Accreditation Committee Inspects Private, Public Treatment Centers

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honorable Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that FMoH COVID-19 Accreditation Committee has begun the inspection of public and private treatment centers. This he said is in accordance to strict infectious disease management protocols, in order to increase bed capacity for COVID-19 isolation and treatment nationwide and also to protect health workers from harm. The Minister revealed this at the Presidential Task Force briefing, where he confirmed that Nigeria h
Read more

New Ebola case confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA new case of Ebola virus disease was confirmed today in the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). “While not welcome news, this is an event we anticipated. We kept response teams in Beni and other high risk areas for precisely this reason,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.   As part of the active Ebola surveillance system in place to respond to this ongoing outbreak in DRC, thousands of alerts are still b
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 10 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo5 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 1,036 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118 (of whom 7 have recovered). 5 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety a
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved