Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 10 April 2020

Globally, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 100,000 deaths have been reported to date.
The Ministry would like to report that National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 25 samples. Two of these tested positive for COV1D-19.
Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirteen confirmed cases of COV1D-19, including three deaths.
Cumulative tests done to date:
463
Positive test results: 13
Negative test results: 450
Summary of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, as at 10 April 2020
Case No.
Date of diagnosis
Age
Gender
Travel history
Location
Status
1
20/03/2020
38yrs
M
United Kingdom
Vic. Falls
Alive
2
21/03/2020
30yrs
M
USA
Harare
Deceased
3
24/03/2020
52yrs
M
Dubai
Mash East T
Alive
4
26/03/2020
24yrs
F
USA
Harare
Alive
5
26/03/2020
30yrs
M
None — Contact of Case 2
Harare
Alive
6
27/03/2020
40yrs
F
None — Contact of Case 3
Mash East
Alive
7
27/03/2020
24yrs
F
None — Contact of Case 3
Mash East
Alive
8
30/03/2020
21yrs
M
None — Contact of Case 3
Mash East
Alive
9
02/04/2020
50yrs
M
United Kingdom
Harare
Deceased
10
06/04/2020
21yrs
F
United Kingdom
Harare
Alive
11
07/04/2020
79yrs
M
None
Bulawayo
Deceased
12
10/04/2020
21yrs
M
United Kingdom
Harare
Alive
13
10/04/2020
21yrs
M
United Kingdom
Harare
Alive
The two new cases involve 21 year-old male residents of Harare who travelled from the UK together with case #10. As part of contact tracing and follow-up, the local COVID-19 Rapid Response Team visited their homes, and samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Both are clinically stable, with mild disease and under self-isolation at home.
The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.
For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.
