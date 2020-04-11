Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 10 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Globally, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 100,000 deaths have been reported to date.

The Ministry would like to report that National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 25 samples. Two of these tested positive for COV1D-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirteen confirmed cases of COV1D-19, including three deaths.

Cumulative tests done to date:

463

Positive test results: 13

Negative test results: 450

Summary of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, as at 10 April 2020

Case No.

Date of diagnosis

Age

Gender

Travel history

Location

Status

1

20/03/2020

38yrs

M

United Kingdom

Vic. Falls

Alive

2

21/03/2020

30yrs

M

USA

Harare

Deceased

3

24/03/2020

52yrs

M

Dubai

Mash East T

Alive

4

26/03/2020

24yrs

F

USA

Harare

Alive

5

26/03/2020

30yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 2

Harare

Alive

6

27/03/2020

40yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Alive

7

27/03/2020

24yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Alive

8

30/03/2020

21yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Alive

9

02/04/2020

50yrs

M

United Kingdom

Harare

Deceased

10

06/04/2020

21yrs

F

United Kingdom

Harare

Alive

11

07/04/2020

79yrs

M

None

Bulawayo

Deceased

12

10/04/2020

21yrs

M

United Kingdom

Harare

Alive

13

10/04/2020

21yrs

M

United Kingdom

Harare

Alive

The two new cases involve 21 year-old male residents of Harare who travelled from the UK together with case #10. As part of contact tracing and follow-up, the local COVID-19 Rapid Response Team visited their homes, and samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Both are clinically stable, with mild disease and under self-isolation at home.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

