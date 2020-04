Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Addressing the media today Minister Kwape shared the following statistics:

3464 specimen collected 3115 Tested 3102 Negative 13 Positive

TOGETHER WE CAN BEAT COVID-19

