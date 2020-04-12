Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update – 12 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
The Ministry of Health announces today's COVID-1 9 results of which 21 are negative and 0 positive. The country remains with 14 confirmed COVID19 cases of which seven (7) have tested negative and discharged.
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:
Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family. Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient's room, until discharged. Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded. The patient is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.
Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular hand wash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.
The Ministry of Health will continue updating the nation on further developments.
RESULTS UPDATE FOR CONFIRMED CASES
DATE
CASE NO.
GENDER
AGE
TRAVEL HISTORY
NATIONALITY
CLINICAL CONDITION
14-03-20
001
F
33yrs
USA. Lesotho
LiSwati, Manzini
Discharged home
22-03-20
002
M
42yrs
Italy
LiSwati, Hhohho
Discharged home
22-03-20
003
M
31yrs
None, history of contact with visitors from China
LiSwati, Manzini
Discharged home
22-03-20
004
F
55yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
Expatriate, Hhohho
Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results
23-03-20
005
M
52yrs
USA
Expatriate, Hhohho
Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results
25-03-20
006
F
43yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
LiSwati. Hhohho
Discharged home
26-03-20
007
F
29yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
LiSwati, Hhohho
Discharged home
26-03-20
008
F
24yrs
RSA — KZN Province
LiSwati. Hhohho
Discharged home
26-03-20
009
M
33yrs
RSA — KZN Province
liSwati. Manzini
Discharged home
06-04-20
010
F
31yrs
RSA — Gauteng Province
liSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, Admitted and recovering
08-04-20
011
M
44yrs
No history of travel. transmission yet to be established
liSwati, Hhohho
Mild Disease. Under home care
08-04-20
012
F
36yrs
No history of travel, contact with SA traveler
liSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease, Admitted and recovering
11-04-20
013
M
37yrs
No history of travel. contact with a SA visitor
LiSwati. Manzini
Mild disease,
admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.
11-04-20
014
M
14yrs
No history of travel. contact with a COVID19 positive case
LiSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease,
admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.