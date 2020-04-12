Coronavirus – Kenya: Update of Coronavirus situation in the country and response measures as at 12th April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus wishes to issue the following statement, with regard to the status of Coronavirus in the country.

In the last 24 hours, we managed to test 766 samples. A total of six (6) persons tested positive for Coronavirus disease, bringing to 197 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Of the six (6) new cases, five (5) are males and one (1) is a female. Five (5) of them are Kenyan Nationals while one (1) is a foreign citizen. The spread of the cases with regard to their counties of residence is as follows;

Nairobi- 4 Mombasa- 1 Siaya- 1

Two (2) have a history of recent foreign travel from the Middle East, while one (1) recently traveled from Mombasa. The other three (3) cases have no history of recent travel. The six (6) are aged between 25 and 59 years.

Five (5) of the cases are from our mandatory quarantine centers, while one (1) was picked by our surveillance teams.

Over the same period, one (1) more patient was discharged from hospital, bringing to 25 the total number of persons who have recovered from the disease and discharged.

Unfortunately, over the same period, we regret to inform you that we have lost one (1) patient in Siaya. This now brings the total number of Coronavirus deaths in the country to eight (8). Contact tracing is on-going.

A total of 2,160 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,660 have been discharged. Five hundred (500) contacts are being followed at the moment. A total of 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country.

We thank all Kenyans for their continued support and adherence to the COVID-19 mitigation measures that we have put in place.

However, we also want to remind our citizens not to relent until we succeed in completely containing the spread of the virus in our country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.