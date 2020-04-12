APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Libya: People caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Hundreds of thousands of Libyans are caught in an intensifying conflict as COVID-19 threatens to spread and debilitate the country's fragile health system. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) fears that the virus will compound the suffering of conflict-affected families, who are already struggling to meet basic needs, from shelter to food, water, and medical care.

“The Libyan health care system was struggling before COVID-19,” said Willem de Jonge, ICRC's head of operations for Libya. “Today, some medical professionals who need to be trained on COVID-19 infection prevention protocols keep being called back to the frontlines to treat the injured. Clinics and hospitals are overwhelmed caring for war-wounded and those with chronic illnesses, so their capacity to receive COVID-19 patients is limited. They need more support and resources to face this challenge.”

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, fighting in Tripoli has escalated, forcing people to flee their homes and damaging civilian infrastructure. Some areas in Tripoli like Abu Salim have seen their patient-load quadruple in recent months, mostly due to the influx of displaced families, many of whom live in collective centres.

“Displaced Libyans, including some of our colleagues, have told us they have no choice but to return to their homes near the frontline, for fear they could bring the virus into the homes of their elderly parents or family members,” said Maria Carolina, ICRC's deputy head of sub-delegation for Tripoli. “This highlights the unimaginable choices some people are now forced to make as they struggle to decide whether shelling and airstrikes pose a greater threat to their lives than COVID-19.”

Special preventive measures must also be taken to ensure that COVID-19 does not enter prisons, as physical distancing is impossible. Migrants in Libya are also highly vulnerable to the disease, as many have only limited access to information, health care, or income.

At the same time, restrictions such as curfews and border closures, while important in curbing the spread of the disease, are creating new challenges to deliver humanitarian aid and keep the supply chains for food, medicine, and basic needs open. “Authorities must ensure that delivery of humanitarian aid is facilitated while maintaining preventive measures such as physical distancing, or those who depend on it will suffer tremendously,” said Jonge.

“We are already seeing the cost of food and other essential supplies increase, putting an additional strain on some of Libya's most vulnerable families. COVID-19 comes on top of years of conflict in which families have seen their public services interrupted and job opportunities vanish.”

About ICRC's operational response in Libya to conflict:

ICRC continues to provide food and household items to internally displaced people, residents and returnees. In March, these efforts reached more than 8,200 people. ICRC's water and sanitation teams have been working with local water authorities to increase access to clean water in dozens of areas affected by the conflict. We are also working to improve sanitation by supporting sewage-processing facilities. We are also providing medical supplies to hospitals and primary health care facilities across Libya, including insulin and other medicines to diabetes centres. ICRC teams are also delivering trauma medical supplies and body bags to health workers on the frontline.

About ICRC's operational response in Libya to COVID-19:

The ICRC is giving cash to health care facilities to help them buy equipment and medical consumables such as masks, soap and disinfectants. Three hospitals will also receive generators, so they can keep working through power cuts. We delivered hygiene items to 3,200 detainees living in two places of detention and are working with authorities on measures to be taken to prevent COVID-19, and manage suspected cases inside prisons. We are working with the Libyan Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to share information about how COVID-19 can be prevented in communities across the country. Teams are also providing hygiene materials and chlorine to displaced families in 17 collective centres. Staff in the centres are also being trained in how to carry out disinfection to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in shared living spaces We are also working with authorities to develop a plan for how bodies of those who die from COVID-19 will be managed safely and with dignity. This also includes equipment support such as body bags. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Update of Coronavirus situation in the country and response measures as at 12th April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the end of April to slowdown...
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: Update of Coronavirus situation in the country and response measures as at 12th April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus wishes to issue the following statement, with regard to the status of Coronavirus in the country. In the last 24 hours, we managed to test 766 samples. A total of six (6) persons tested positive for Coronavirus disease, bringing to 197 the number of confirmed cases in the country. Of the six (6) new cases, five (5) are males and one (1) is a female. Five (5) of them are Kenyan Nationals while one (1) is a foreign citizen.
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: 52 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (13,686), deaths (744), and recoveries (2,283)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (13,686), deaths (744), and recoveries (2,283) by region: Central (1,222 cases; 38 deaths; 126 recoveries):  Burundi (5; 0; 0), Cameroon (820; 12; 98), Central African Republic (11; 0; 3), Chad (11; 0; 2), Congo (70; 5; 5), DRC (234; 20; 16), Equatorial Guinea (18; 0; 1), Gabon (49; 1; 1), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (1,172; 27; 129): Djibouti (197; 2; 36), Eritrea (34; 0; 0), Ethiopia (69; 3; 10), Kenya (191; 7; 24), M
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Update (Freetown, 12-04-2020. Time: 10:30am)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSierra Leone has recorded 10 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 8th, 9th and 10th cases were undergoing self-quarantine and were being monitored by the surveillance team. All 10 cases are in the designated treatment facility and are in stable conditions. The total cumulative quarantine number stands at 1,354 with 618 persons currently in quarantine and 736 completed their 14 days of monitoring. For the smooth implementation of the movement restriction during the 14-day p
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update on 11 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 84 samples. The samples were received from four provinces i.e. Bulawayo (58), Harare (23), Mashonaland East (2) and Mashonaland central (1). Of the 79 results available at the time of print, one was positive for COVlD-19. More details to follow later. Additionally, in line with our decentralisation strategy for testing, training of lab scientists at the National TB Reference Labora
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved