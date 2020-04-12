Coronavirus – Nigeria: 13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano.

As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

