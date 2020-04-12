APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Update (Freetown, 12-04-2020. Time: 10:30am)

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Sierra Leone has recorded 10 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 8th, 9th and 10th cases were undergoing self-quarantine and were being monitored by the surveillance team. All 10 cases are in the designated treatment facility and are in stable conditions.

The total cumulative quarantine number stands at 1,354 with 618 persons currently in quarantine and 736 completed their 14 days of monitoring.

For the smooth implementation of the movement restriction during the 14-day partial lockdown, the following districts are considered one (1) district:

Western Area Urban and Western Rural. Falaba and Koinadugu districts Karene and Bombali districts.

Movement between districts is restricted. However to maintain a coordinated movement of essential goods and services across the country, all districts have been issued inter district vehicle and body passes to enable the delivery of essential services across various districts Distribution of passes is decentralized and can be obtained from  District Security (DISEC) and Provincial Security Committees (PROSEC) at  district levels.

Nationwide night curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am is in effect Official working hours for all public sector workers during the partial lock down is from 9:00am – 4:00pm. It is flexible for private sector workers but they MUST adhere to the nationwide curfew hours (9pm-6am) as well as all preventive measures instituted by Government.

Shops and other businesses can continue with their normal businesses but must adhere to all the regulations on COVID-19 with strict adherence to the curfew hours of 9pm -6am.

Doctors, Nurses and other Health workers with identification cards will be allowed to move from one point to the other uninterrupted.

All other initial regulations on COVID-19, washing of hands with soap and water frequently, use of hand sanitizers, avoiding crowded areas and maintaining social distancing still remain in force.

For more information visit our website www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call the following emergency numbers 117, 099058855,088421575 or 088421288.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

