Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 12 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

865

WESTERN CAPE

587

KWAZULU — NATAL

443

FREE STATE

96

EASTERN CAPE

88

LIMPOPO

23

MPUMALANGA

21

NORTH WEST

19

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

15

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.