Coronavirus – Tunisia: COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response plan

Africa Press Office

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
While the progression of the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic continues in Tunisia and globally, UNHCR is stepping up its support to urgently address preparedness and response gaps that increasingly impact refugees, asylum seekers and their host communities over the next months.

Additional needs for the COVID-19 response are estimated at USD 1.5 million for a three-month period. Since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Tunisia on 2 March, more than 643 cases have been officially reported by the Ministry of Health across the country, as of 9 April. While there are no confirmed reports of refugees in Tunisia having tested positive for COVID-19, this vulnerable group is deeply affected by the measures the Government is taking to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially those accommodated in UNHCR collective shelters who are at greater risk as the outbreak evolves.

The Government of Tunisia has adopted vital and evidence-based public health measures to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The country-wide lockdown has hit services very hard, including the tourism, trade and transportation sectors that account for more than a quarter of all jobs in the economy.

This health crisis is a reminder that to effectively combat any public health emergency, everyone—including refugees and asylum seekers—should be able to access health facilities and services.

If the virus further spreads—especially into areas hosting refugees and asylum seekers—it could affect hundreds of people, bringing with it a setback to the lives of refugees and local communities alike, as well as to the local integration ambitions of refugees. The virus can only be eliminated if we all join forces.

On 25 March, UNHCR declared COVID-19 a Global Level 2 Emergency as per its internal policy, activating emergency procurement procedures and giving country teams maximum flexibility in providing assistance.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Coronavirus – Africa: Migration & Mobility in Contexts of COVID-19
CNBC Africa

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

CNBC Africa
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the end of April to slowdown...
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Africa: Migration & Mobility in Contexts of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office
The African Union fully subscribes to the global mantra and aspiration to facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration. The global number of COVID-19 cases reported by the World Health Organization reached 1 476 819 cases of COVID-19 on 9th April 2020. Precisely, the COVID-19 is a global catastrophe with detrimental and adverse effects on all socio-economic fundamental pillars. The African Union recognizes that Migration and Mobility is central in the strategy to subdue COVID-19 and that mo
Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update – 11 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office
COVID-19 case update – 11 April 2020: New Cases: 5 New Tests Conducted: 76 Total Confirmed: 9 Recovered: 2 Deaths: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 case update – 11 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office
2 new cases confirmed. Total Confirmed: 10 Total Recovered: 0 Deaths: 0 Total in Quarantine: 445Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 11 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office
Download logo2 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 842 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 120 (of whom 18 have recovered, including 11 in the past 24 hours). 2 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-1
