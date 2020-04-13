Coronavirus – Cameroon: Birth of a baby of COVID-19 mother at the Central Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Another beautiful image of the expertise of our medical profession this morning is the birth of a baby of mother COVID19 at the central hospital, by cesarean section performed by the valorous Dr NGO DINGOM M. and Dr Sone, under anesthesia Pr Owono, under high security conditions.

