Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Coronavirus Reported Cases in Ethiopia

Download logoThe Minister of Basic Education Mrs. Angie Motshekga is horrified at the alarming number of schools which have been vandalized and damaged since the COVID-19 lockdown began. Three schools were broken into in last 24 hours in KwaZulu-Natal and expensive learning equipment stolen from the. EThekwini Primary in Durban is the latest in a string of schools that have been damaged in recent weeks. The latest burglary happened last night. This brings to 183 the number of school vandaliz