Coronavirus – Ethiopia: National Comprehensive COVID-19 Management Handbook for Ethiopia is released to combat COVID-19

The National Comprehensive COVID-19 Management Handbook for Ethiopia has been published for the effort to contain the epidemic and guide policymakers, healthcare providers and public health professionals at all levels. Please click the link https://bit.ly/3b5Kqw3.

