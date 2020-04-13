Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (13 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 247; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases seventy four (74). Additionally, four (4) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries fourteen (14). The Details of the newly confirmed cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

40

Male

No

No

2

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

23

Female

No

Yes

3

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

72

Male

No

No

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

4110

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

247

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

3

Total patients of COVID-19 patients in the treatment center

55

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

4

Total recovered

14

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

74

Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Please report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.

