Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (13 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 247; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases seventy four (74). Additionally, four (4) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries fourteen (14). The Details of the newly confirmed cases are presented below;
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
40
Male
No
No
2
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
23
Female
No
Yes
3
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
72
Male
No
No
COVID-19 Situational Update as of today
Total laboratory test conducted
4110
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
247
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
3
Total patients of COVID-19 patients in the treatment center
55
Patients in intensive care
0
Newly recovered
4
Total recovered
14
Total deaths
3
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
74
Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Please report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.
