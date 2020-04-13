Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Covid-19 Outbreak in Ghana as at 11 April 2020, 23:59 Hrs

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Over the past thirteen (13) days (since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance), a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education. These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported. As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died. Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale. Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Disease Surveillance Department, Ghana Health Service.