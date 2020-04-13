Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update – 12 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– A total of 2,160 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,660 have been discharged.

– 500 contacts are being followed at the moment.

– 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country.

#KomeshaCorona update

