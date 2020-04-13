APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kenya

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

The Rise Of Nintendo

Nintendo hasn't always made video games. It was founded over a century ago and at one point sold ramen noodles and operated a taxi service. Today, Nintendo is part of a crowded video game market, up against companies like Sony, Microsoft, Apple and G
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

1. Mandera- 4

2. Mombasa- 3

3. Nairobi- 2

4. Nakuru- 1

5. Machakos- 1

Four have a history of travel from UAE. Six are males and five are females of ages between 1 year-42 years.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya up-scales level of preparedness and response to contain the spread Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more
Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the end of April to slowdown...
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya up-scales level of preparedness and response to contain the spread Coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCS Mutahi; We have up-scaled our level of preparedness & response to contain the spread of this virus. Bought Kshs.140M PPE’s Tested 8,123 samples  Mobilized 500 ventilators for critical care Manufactured & distributed millions of litres of sanitizer; Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update

APO Africa Press Office -
674 samples tested  11 new positive cases (All Kenyan)  208 total positive cases 15 new recoveries Total discharged and recovered stands at 40 1 fatality today Total fatalities stand at 9 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: Arrival of lifesaving supplies in Libya

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAn estimated 225,000 women and children will benefit from some 122 tonnes of lifesaving and essential medicines and supplies that have arrived in Libya; the supplies are essential to the implementation of an integrated Maternal Child Health programme. They will ensure that quality primary health and lifesaving Maternal, New-born & Child Health Care and Nutrition services are strengthened to avoid preventable morbidity and mortality among vulnerable populations, especially women and
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 13 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 cases in Africa rise to over 14,000 – with 2,523 recoveries & 754 deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSXDistributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved