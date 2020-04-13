Coronavirus – Kenya: Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

1. Mandera- 4

2. Mombasa- 3

3. Nairobi- 2

4. Nakuru- 1

5. Machakos- 1

Four have a history of travel from UAE. Six are males and five are females of ages between 1 year-42 years.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo