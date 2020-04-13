APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for Covid-19

By Africa Press Office

Monday 13th April 2020, positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone remains at 10. All 10 cases are in the designated treatment facility and are in stable condition.

Total cumulative number in quarantine is 1,363.

Current number of persons in quarantine is 614.  Restrictions to limit movement between districts still remains in force except for the transporters of goods and essential services with authorized PASS issued by the EOC at National and DISEC/PROSEC at Regional or District levels. 

Citizens are encouraged to stay home during curfew hours (9pm-6am) which came into effect at midnight Saturday 11th April 2020. Government is pleased with the level of cooperation of citizens in adhering to the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Official working hours 9am – 4pm for public sector workers remains in force with the exception of private sector workers but they MUST adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures including the curfew hours (9pm-6am).

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 should you have any health related issue.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers are encouraged to take their children to hospital for marklates, Anti Natal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest place to go for health checks, treatment, and care. Members of the public are encouraged to the abide to the following initial measures on COVID-19: washing of hands with soap and water frequently, use of hand sanitizers, avoiding crowded areas, using face mask and maintaining social distancing still remain in force.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

