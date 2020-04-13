Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 2 173 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 865 WESTERN CAPE 587 KWAZULU – NATAL 443 FREE STATE 96 EASTERN CAPE 88 LIMPOPO 23 MPUMALANGA 21 NORTH WEST 19 NORTHERN CAPE 16 UNALLOCATED 15

