Coronavirus – Uganda: The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed today out of the 169 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute while 168 samples were negative for the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda.

Good news is 4 patients have recovered and were discharged from Ebb Hospital, yesterday.

