APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed today out of the 169 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute while 168 samples were negative for the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 54 in Uganda.

Good news is 4 patients have recovered and were discharged from Ebb Hospital, yesterday.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

