Coronavirus – Uganda: Three patients recover from COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Three (3) patients have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative twice for COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment. They have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, today. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7 in Uganda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.