scrumIT Rugby Management System (scrumIT RMS) (https://bit.ly/3efl40N) has developed a module (https://youtu.be/Tgg_I6f-FIg) whereby the recent match contact record of a player can be traced for contact tracing purposes. According to the founder and developer of the system, Mr Jaco Brooks, the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the inspiration for the scrumIT development team to look at what contribution they can make to help with this and possible future similar pandemics. &l