APO
Updated:

OPEC’s Historic Deal is a Victory for African Oil Companies, Investors and Empowers the industry to beat COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

The Rise Of Nintendo

Nintendo hasn't always made video games. It was founded over a century ago and at one point sold ramen noodles and operated a taxi service. Today, Nintendo is part of a crowded video game market, up against companies like Sony, Microsoft, Apple and G
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) congratulates OPEC and OPEC+ Member countries on reaching a much-needed historic deal to cut production and maintain market stability. After repeatedly calling and lobbying African producers to join OPEC in restoring market stability, the Chamber is particularly pleased to see the wide support for OPEC amongst all of African producing countries.

On Easter Sunday, OPEC and OPEC+ member countries have finally decided to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting on May 1st, 2020 and until June 30th, 2020. From July 1st, 2020, production cuts will be readjusted to 8 million barrels a day until the end of the year. Finally, OPEC and OPEC+ member countries have agreed on a production cut of 6 million barrels a day from January 1st, 2021 until the end of April 2022. The baseline for the calculation of the adjustments is the oil production of October 2018, except for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, both with the same baseline level of 11 million bopd.

“The spirit of cooperation has triumphed and under the leadership of Africa’s own son, H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC reaches yet another truly historic deal for our continent and for global energy markets,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber. “This clearly shows that in times of critical need we can set aside our differences and unite behind historic deals that will make the difference at home for our companies and our employees. The Chamber will continue to put all its resources behind supporting this coordinated industry effort beyond 2022. Compliance is key, so let’s get to work,” added Mr Ayuk.

The decision is truly historic and builds upon the Declaration of Cooperation of 2016 and takes production cuts levels even higher. Over the years, it is the joint efforts of OPEC member countries along with their allies within OPEC+ that have resulted in building an industry coalition able to put the interests of the market first. African producers are playing a key part in this effort, bot via OPEC member countries Nigeria, Angola, Algeria, Libya, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Congo, but also thanks to the support of additional producers such as Egypt, South Sudan, Chad or Niger.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: 52 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (13,814), deaths (747), and recoveries (2,355)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more
Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the end of April to slowdown...
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: 52 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (13,814), deaths (747), and recoveries (2,355)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (13,814), deaths (747), and recoveries (2,355) by region: Central (1,229 cases; 38 deaths; 128 recoveries):  Burundi (5; 0; 0), Cameroon (820; 12; 98), Central African Republic (11; 0; 3), Chad (15; 0; 2), Congo (70; 5; 5), DRC (234; 20; 16), Equatorial Guinea (21; 0; 3), Gabon (49; 1; 1), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (1,201; 28; 155): Djibouti (214; 2; 36), Eritrea (34; 0; 0), Ethiopia (71; 3; 10), Kenya (197; 8; 25), M
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 update – 12 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Coronavirus (Covid-19) reported cases in Ethiopia: New Cases: 2 Active Cases: 56 Critical: 0 New Recovered: 0 Total Recovered: 10 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 3 Total Cases: 71 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 12 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo6 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 1,160 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 126 (of whom 25 have recovered, including 7 in the past 24 hours). 6 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. Anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-
Read more

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update – 12 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health announces today's COVID-1 9 results of which 21 are negative and 0 positive. The country remains with 14 confirmed COVID19 cases of which seven (7) have tested negative and discharged. The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to: Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family. Use a mask if they have flu and visitors
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved