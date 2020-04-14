APO
1000 press releases about COVID-19 in Africa distributed pro-bono by APO Group in only 20 days

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, is proud to announce that it has distributed more than 1000 press releases regarding COVID-19 in Africa, in only 20 days, as part of its pro-bono initiative to support the dissemination of coronavirus-related information from African governments to the press and public (https://bit.ly/3bjnLvV).

APO Group aggregates and distributes all relevant content issued by African governments for free through its press release distribution service and a specially-designed coronavirus tag (https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag) on Africa-Newsroom.com. Government-issued information is distributed in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

As the largest press release distribution service in Africa, APO Group reaches more than 400,000 journalists working in or reporting on the continent.

Dozens of African governments are benefitting from the programme, including: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

To access or subscribe to the feed, please click on https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag.

Any African government, institution or official organisation that wishes to distribute news releases about coronavirus for free can email APO Group at [email protected]

APO Group also distributes press releases from the World Health Organization (WHO), the WHO Regional Office for Africa and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

“Huge congrats to our Editors team, which have managed to collect and distribute more than 1000 press releases about coronavirus issued by African governments in only 20 days as part of the APO Group Coronavirus Initiative for Africa. This is a great accomplishment and something we are all very proud of”, said APO Group CEO Lionel Reina.

APO Group is working pro-bono with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa on several initiatives to fight the coronavirus. This includes:

– Enhancing the distribution of press releases regarding coronavirus from African governments

– Coordinating the creation of a programme involving leading African personalities across all sectors to participate in the WHO’s #SafeHandsChallenge and #HealthAtHome challenge

– Coordinating the creation of a program to support the production of images capturing the fight against COVID-19 in Africa

– Coordinating the organisation of online press conferences to support the communications of African governments

More information: https://bit.ly/3bjnLvV

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, WorldRemit, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://APO-opa.com/.

