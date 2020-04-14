APO
Updated:

After COVID-19, what will Africa look like in 2030 and 2063? (by Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19

Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

By Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka

The COVID-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most significant events, has resulted in cessation of economic activities that will lead to a significant decline in GDP, an unprecedented social disruption, and the loss of millions of jobs. According to estimates by the African Development Bank, the contraction of the region’s economies will cost Sub-Saharan Africa between $35 billion and $100 billion due to an output decline and a steep fall in commodity prices, especially the crash of oil prices.

More fundamentally, the pandemic has brutally exposed the hollowness of African economies on two fronts: the fragility and weakness of Africa’s health and pharmaceutical sectors and the lack of industrial capabilities. The two are complementary.

This is because Africa is almost 100 percent dependent on imports for the supply of medicines.

According to a recent McKinsey (2019) study, China and India supply 70 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s demand for medicine, worth $14 billion. China’s and India’s markets are worth $120 billion and $33 billion respectively. Consider a hypothetic situation where both India and China are unable or unwilling to supply the African market? Africa surely faces a health hazard.

The root of Africa’s underdeveloped industrial and health sectors can be encapsulated in three ways. First, some African policy makers simply think that poor countries do not need to industrialize. This group believes the “no-industrial policy” advocates who engage in rhetoric that does not fit the facts. The histories of both Western societies, and contemporary lessons from East Asia, run contrary to that stance.

Clearly, governments have an important role to play in the nature and direction of industrialization. Progressive governments throughout history understand that the faster the rate of growth in manufacturing, the faster the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

From the Economist magazine five years ago: “BY MAKING things and selling them to foreigners, China has transformed itself—and the world economy with it. In 1990 it produced less than 3% of global manufacturing output by value; its share now is nearly a quarter. China produces about 80% of the world’s air-conditioners, 70% of its mobile phones and 60% of its shoes. Today, China is the world’s leader in manufacturing and produces almost half of the world’s steel.” The keyword is “making”.

Two, rich countries therefore became rich by manufacturing and exporting to others, including high-quality goods and services. Poor African countries remain poor because they continue to produce raw materials for rich countries. For example, 70% of global trade in agriculture is in semi-processed and processed products. Africa is largely absent in this market while the region remains an exporter of raw materials to Asia and the West.

Lastly, African countries are repeatedly told that they cannot compete based on scale economy, and as well, price and quality competitiveness because China will outcompete them. For this reason, they should jettison the idea of local production of drugs, food and the most basic things.

The question is: How did Vietnam, with a population of 95 million, emerge from a brutal 20-year war and lift more than 45 million people out of poverty between 2002 and 2018 and develop a manufacturing base that spans textiles, agriculture, furniture, plastics, paper, tourism and telecommunications? It has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse, becoming the world’s third-largest exporter of textiles and garments (after China and Bangladesh).

Vietnam currently exports over 10 million tonnes of rice, coming third after India and China.

How is it that Bangladesh, a country far poorer than many African countries, is able to manufacture 97% of all its drugs demand, yet it is next door to India, a powerhouse of drug manufacturing?

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed Africa. African leaders need to look in the mirror and ask where this continent will be in 2030 and 2063. Africa must adopt progressive industrial policies that create inclusive, prosperous and sustainable societies.

What then should be done? A three-pronged approached is urgently needed.

First, Africa needs a strong regional coordination mechanism to consolidate small uncompetitive firms operating in small atomistic market structures. With a consumer base of 1.3 billion and $3.3 trillion market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the continent has no choice but to bring together its fragmented markets.

Second, Africa needs to build better institutions, strengthen weak ones and introduce the ones missing. No better wake-up call is required than the present pandemic.

Third, one important institution that has been abruptly disrupted is the supply chain for medicines and food, for example. Logistics for transporting capital and consumer goods across the region need predictable structures. Building or strengthening supply chains involve fostering and providing regulations for long-term agreements and competences that leverage both private and public institutional challenges such as customs regulations.

Finally, development finance institutions (DFIs) such as the African Development Bank are mandated to, and are currently, trying to fill the gaps left by private financial institutions. There is an opportunity to Africa to rethink and reengineer its future. The Africa of tomorrow must look inwards for its solutions. – whether in feeding its own people, build industrial powerhouses led by African champions.

The African Development Bank stands ready to help target and push for deeper economic transformation. Africa needs to execute structurally transformative projects that generate positive externalities and social returns. Keep our eyes on the days after.

Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, is the Senior Special Adviser on Industrialization to the President of the African Development Bank. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering and Professorial Fellow, United Nations University. His recent book is “Resurgent Africa: Structural Transformation and Sustainable Development”, UK: Anthem Press, 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Previous articleHow East African economies can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleHow Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct

CNBC -
Die hard drivers love manual transmissions, but they are disappearing from the auto market. Well under 2 percent of new cars sold in 2019 came with manual transmissions, and companies continue to drop stick shifts from their lineups, even in categori
Read more
Videos

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low

CNBC Africa -
The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
Read more
Videos

How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock

CNBC Africa -
After being one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenya's horticulture sector has started recovering sighting a steady growth in demand in the international market. Clement Tulezi, the CEO of the Kenya Flower Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) investigates impact of COVID-19 on health workers

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) (www.HSRC.ac.za), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, will conduct a joint survey looking at how COVID-19 is impacting on health workers. Health workers are on the frontlines of the global fight against COVID-19.  Across the world, with South Africa being no exception, health workers have also been infected by the virus. With this in mind, the HSRC and UKZN’s S
Read more

The African Energy Chamber interviews Leoncio Amada NZE, its new Executive President for the CEMAC region

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Energy chamber’s (http://EnergyChamber.org) new Executive President for the CEMAC region, Mr. Leoncio Amada NZE examines the current state of the Equatoguinean energy industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war. He addresses key topics including the inclusion of women in the energy industry, the importance of local content policies and the creation of enabling environments that are attractive to foreign investors. Under the leadership of H.E. President Teodor
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Makalo Mohale visits small businesses during COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoImmediately after the announcement made on 15th March 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa on measures to be implemented to contain the spread of Convid-19, Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Economic Affairs (DESTEA) also took measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, specifically on travel restrictions on foreigners from countries that might have a significant impact on the planned activities for the 2020/21 game season. The lock down has had a devas
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Coronavirus case Update

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 8 Active Cases - 63 Critical - 0 New Recovered - 0 Total Recovered 14  New Deaths  - 0  Total Deaths - 3 Total Cases - 82 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved