APO
Updated:

Canon celebrates the power of storytelling for students and professionals at Visa pour l’Image 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

For the 31st year, Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) is proud to announce it will partner with Visa pour l’Image, one of the world’s leading photojournalism festivals. Taking place in Perpignan, France, between 29th August – 13th September 2020, this long-standing partnership highlights Canon’s commitment to photojournalism, from students learning the craft to professionals breaking boundaries.

This prestigious festival brings together the world’s most important stories and those responsible for telling them. Once again, Canon celebrates its partnership at Visa pour l’Image 2020 with three exciting initiatives: Canon Female Photojournalist Grant, Canon Student Development Programme and the inaugural Canon Video Grant.

Amine Djouhara, Sales and Marketing Director at CCNA said: “As a leading Company in imaging we are proud to support the vision and creativity of many professionals working in the field today. We also actively partner with forums like Visa Pour L’Image for celebrating professionals and supporting the discovery of future visionaries in imaging. This year we are particularly proud that for the first time we have an opportunity to include African students in the competition. This is an opportunity to potentially feature the results of our Miraisha initiative that educated young people in imaging. I strongly urge photography students and professionals to use the lockdown period to compile their portfolios and submit them for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Canon Video Grant:

This year marks the inaugural Canon Video Grant, run in conjunction with Visa pour l’Image and in association with Images Evidence – for which a videographer, or photographer, will be awarded a grant of €8,000 alongside the loan of pioneering Canon video kit to produce a short-film documentary. Projects should cover cultural, social or economic subjects and applicants will be judged on the presentation of their project alongside their previous work.

Journalistic thoughts and relevance of the story, or chosen subject, will be at the forefront of the judge’s minds when reviewing entries. A teaser of the winning project will be presented during one of the evening screening shows at the September 2020 festival, with the complete and final video report being screened at Visa pour l’Image one year later. The application deadline has been extended to 31st May 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3chs8s4

To download entry criteria, please visit: https://bit.ly/2Vo9t6Y

Canon Female Photojournalism Grant:

Championing diverse storytelling for the twentieth year, Canon and Images Evidence have opened the prestigious Canon Female Photojournalist Grant for entries. This highly regarded grant will recognise an outstanding female photographer and her contribution to photojournalism, with an award of €8,000. The winner of the grant will use the money to work on their year-long project, exhibiting the final display at the festival’s 2021 edition.

During this year’s festival, the 2019 winner – Armenian photographer Anush Babajanyan (VII Photo Agency) will showcase her body of work, focusing on large families in South Caucasus. The grant enabled her to shoot new subjects in more locations, developing the project through different themes. The application deadline has been extended to 31st May 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/34wQE5E

To download entry criteria, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ehQF1S

Canon Student Development Programme:

Now in its fourth year, the Canon Student Development Programme offers students from across Europe, Middle East and Africa an opportunity to take part in a three-day educational workshop. Selected students will have the chance to work with industry leaders, enjoy guided exhibition tours, attend film screenings and have their portfolios reviewed by Canon Ambassadors and photo editors during the festival.

Registered students are invited to submit a photography portfolio with a maximum of two stories. Each submission should include up to 20 fully captioned images and a synopsis of the project. Given the high demand and the success of the initiative, entries are now open to 48 countries including; Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Bulgaria and Malta. The application deadline has been extended to 31st May 2020.

For entry criteria, please visit: www.Canon-Europe.com/student

For more information on Canon’s initiatives at Visa pour I’Image 2020, please visit: https://bit.ly/2K6l3yc

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Enquiries: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef Email: [email protected] 

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

