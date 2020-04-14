Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (14 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 447; of this eight (8) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Details of the cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Eritrean

20

Male

He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in quarantine

–

2

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

62

Male

–

Yes

3

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

16

Female

–

Yes

4

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

14

Female

–

Yes

5

Ethiopian

32

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

6

United Kingdom

38

Male

He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in quarantine

–

7

Somalian

37

Male

He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in quarantine

–

8

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

40

Male

No

He has risk of exposure due to the nature of his work

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

4557

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

447

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

8

Total patients of COVID-19 patients in the treatment center

63

Patients in intensive care

0

Total recovered

14

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

82

Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Kindly report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.

