Coronavirus – Kenya: The new cases counties of residence

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
VideosCNBC Africa -

Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19

Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
CoronavirusReuters -

Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Content provided by APO Group.

The new cases counties of residence; 

Nairobi 6, Siaya 1 & Nakuru 1. 

5 are Kenyans, 1 Briton, 1 Pakistani & 1 Ugandan. 

6 have a history of travel from UAE, UK, Pakistan, Zambia & Comoros. 

The disease is affecting the most productive group of our society. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Update on the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Epidemic, Brief 13
Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News

Why Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct

CNBC -
Die hard drivers love manual transmissions, but they are disappearing from the auto market. Well under 2 percent of new cars sold in 2019 came with manual transmissions, and companies continue to drop stick shifts from their lineups, even in categori
Videos

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low

CNBC Africa -
The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
Videos

How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock

CNBC Africa -
After being one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenya's horticulture sector has started recovering sighting a steady growth in demand in the international market. Clement Tulezi, the CEO of the Kenya Flower Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Africa: Update on the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Epidemic, Brief 13

APO Africa Press Office -
Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (7 April 2020), 562,026 new confirmed1 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and 44,014 new deaths have been reported globally. This is a 46% increase in cases reported. To date, a total of 1,773,987 COVID-19 cases and 111,680 (CFR: 6%) related deaths have been reported worldwide. Two new countries and territories2 are reporting cases and five new countries and territories3, including four African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this w
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Agencies Develops New National Action Plan- Dr Ehanire

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs a strategy to respond to the imminent phase of covid-19 community transmission, the Federal Ministry of Health and its Agencies are developing the new National Action Plan. This was disclosed by the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr, Osagie Ehanire, today, 14th April, 2020 at the Presidential Task Force briefing, where he confirmed a total of 343 cases of covid -19. He stated that, 91 patients had been discharged and 10 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria. He said 20 new cases had
Coronavirus – Africa: IOM Regional Office Launches COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for East and Horn of Africa 

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa has launched a Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19 appeal for USD 71.6 million to help millions of migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region confront the COVID-19 global public health emergency.   Border closures, lockdowns and curfews, and an economic freeze in the region has left millions of people stranded, vuln
Coronavirus: Burundi to Strengthen National Health System and Preparedness in the face of COVID- 19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Bank approved today a $5 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Burundi. The project will provide immediate support to Burundi to prevent COVID-19 cases and restrain local transmission through containment strategies. It will also strengthen coordination and a referral medical laboratory network by training health personnel and providi
