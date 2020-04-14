Coronavirus – Kenya: The new cases counties of residence

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The new cases counties of residence;

Nairobi 6, Siaya 1 & Nakuru 1.

5 are Kenyans, 1 Briton, 1 Pakistani & 1 Ugandan.

6 have a history of travel from UAE, UK, Pakistan, Zambia & Comoros.

The disease is affecting the most productive group of our society.

