Coronavirus – Nigeria: 343 confirmed cases, 91 discharged and 10 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are

343 confirmed cases 91 discharged 10 deaths

Lagos – 189 FCT – 56 Osun – 20 Edo – 14 Oyo – 11 Ogun – 9 Bauchi – 6 Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 5 Katsina – 5 Kwara – 4 Ondo – 3 Delta – 3 Kano – 3 Enugu – 2 Ekiti – 2 Rivers -2 Benue – 1 Niger – 1 Anambra – 1

