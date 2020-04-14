Coronavirus – Nigeria: 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos 2 in Edo 2 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Ondo

As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

No of states with confirmed cases: 19.

