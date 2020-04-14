APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Presidential Task Force (PTF) works on Compensation Packages of Healthworkers – Dr Osagie Ehanire

By Africa Press Office

COVID-19: Nigeria extends lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja & Ogun States

Africa's largest economy, Nigeria has extended its lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States....
International News

The Rise Of Nintendo

Nintendo hasn't always made video games. It was founded over a century ago and at one point sold ramen noodles and operated a taxi service. Today, Nintendo is part of a crowded video game market, up against companies like Sony, Microsoft, Apple and G
International News

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said the Presidential Task Force (PTF) is working on compensation packages which include Life Insurance and hazard allowances for health care workers for their sacrifices toward the coronavirus challenge.

He made this known at the PTF briefing, today, 13th April, 2020 as he confirmed a total of 323 covid -19 cases. He stated that 85 patients had been discharged with 10 deaths recorded and 5 new cases reported from three states, Lagos 2, Kwara 2, and Katsina 1.

The Minister stated also that there are 11 covid-19 functional laboratories in Nigeria saying also that two additional ones are activated in Kano and Katsina. He also said that “We have pre-positioned laboratory testing samples and collection kits nationwide”.

Dr Ehanire hinted that, the Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had continued to support response activities in states with new outbreaks, through timely deployment of Rapid Response teams. He revealed that the accreditation team had finalized protocols for use in accrediting isolation and treatment centers to assure maintenance of standards. He said he had inspected four centers which had already being accredited in Abuja, stating also that FMoH and FCT would meet to harmonize their project.

Speaking further, the Honourable Minister of Health said that the case management team had concluded training of health care workers in Abuja who he said would attend to patients in this isolation and treatment centers. He enjoined states to adhere to the standards advised by the accreditation team and by professional colleagues, that it is very risky to treat corona virus patients in private homes or in their hospital establishments without IPC training and accreditation. The hazard he said, is serious with regard to self-infection and cross infection evidence of which had manifested in some states.

The Minister informed that the Federal Ministry of Health had begun the comprehensive review of the health sector COVID-19 response, in order to build a new robust strategic action plan and structure that would address expected challenges of the imminent community transition phase, the outcome of which he said will be made public in a few days.

Dr. Ehanire recognized the support and solidarity by organizations, associations and individuals who had generously donated various items to support the response. “I assure them that the items shall be utilized efficiently for the best outcomes”. He appealed from a health point of view with citizens for understanding and adhering to public health advisories and further urged them to observe the stay at home directives, in order to reduce the transmission of the virus. He said the stay at home also allows NCDC better opportunity and time to trace and find persons of interest at home, for significant scale up of testing. He asked all persons to fully cooperate with tracers. “Testing alone is not enough if the positive persons are not in isolation for their own safety and the safety of their family and friends”. He also advised all to cooperate with authorities and accept invitation to isolation and treatment centers even if they feel well saying that COVID-19 will often not show any symptoms in some persons, while they may be highly infectious to others.

According to Health Minister it is important citizens still maintain physical distancing of about six feet and implement the hand and respiratory hygiene. He said an additional way to protect against corona infection is the face mask and it includes improvised and homemade face masks or face covering with handkerchief or scarfs. This he said, guards against particle emission during laughter, exclamation, or loud talk.

Dr. Ehanire said “It is gratifying that Governors are reiterating and taking measures to press for physical distancing and maintenance of hand and respiratory hygiene”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

Videos

COVID-19: Moody's downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

CNBC -
Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Coronavirus

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
"I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,"
Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the end of April to slowdown...
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa," says Moeti.
Coronavirus – Ghana: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$1 billion disbursement to Ghana to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn April 13, 2020, the IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$1 billion to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility; The COVID-19 pandemic is already impacting Ghana severely. Growth is slowing down, financial conditions have tightened, and the exchange rate is under pressure; The authorities have timely and proactively responded to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana and support affected households and firms. The Executive Board of the International
Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Covid-19 Outbreak in Ghana as at 11 April 2020, 23:59 Hrs

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOver the past thirteen (13) days (since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance), a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education. These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported. As of 11 A
Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update and Cumulative Output for 12th & 13th April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 0 New tests conducted - 6 Total confirmed - 9 Recovered - 2 Deaths - 1 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Coronavirus Reported Cases in Ethiopia

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 3 Active Cases -  55 Critical - 0 New Recovered -  4 Total Recovered - 14  New Deaths - 0  Total Deaths - 3 Total Cases - 74 Notice - Two cases have been transferred to their country Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
