Coronavirus – Nigeria: Presidential Task Force (PTF) works on Compensation Packages of Healthworkers – Dr Osagie Ehanire

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said the Presidential Task Force (PTF) is working on compensation packages which include Life Insurance and hazard allowances for health care workers for their sacrifices toward the coronavirus challenge.

He made this known at the PTF briefing, today, 13th April, 2020 as he confirmed a total of 323 covid -19 cases. He stated that 85 patients had been discharged with 10 deaths recorded and 5 new cases reported from three states, Lagos 2, Kwara 2, and Katsina 1.

The Minister stated also that there are 11 covid-19 functional laboratories in Nigeria saying also that two additional ones are activated in Kano and Katsina. He also said that “We have pre-positioned laboratory testing samples and collection kits nationwide”.

Dr Ehanire hinted that, the Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had continued to support response activities in states with new outbreaks, through timely deployment of Rapid Response teams. He revealed that the accreditation team had finalized protocols for use in accrediting isolation and treatment centers to assure maintenance of standards. He said he had inspected four centers which had already being accredited in Abuja, stating also that FMoH and FCT would meet to harmonize their project.

Speaking further, the Honourable Minister of Health said that the case management team had concluded training of health care workers in Abuja who he said would attend to patients in this isolation and treatment centers. He enjoined states to adhere to the standards advised by the accreditation team and by professional colleagues, that it is very risky to treat corona virus patients in private homes or in their hospital establishments without IPC training and accreditation. The hazard he said, is serious with regard to self-infection and cross infection evidence of which had manifested in some states.

The Minister informed that the Federal Ministry of Health had begun the comprehensive review of the health sector COVID-19 response, in order to build a new robust strategic action plan and structure that would address expected challenges of the imminent community transition phase, the outcome of which he said will be made public in a few days.

Dr. Ehanire recognized the support and solidarity by organizations, associations and individuals who had generously donated various items to support the response. “I assure them that the items shall be utilized efficiently for the best outcomes”. He appealed from a health point of view with citizens for understanding and adhering to public health advisories and further urged them to observe the stay at home directives, in order to reduce the transmission of the virus. He said the stay at home also allows NCDC better opportunity and time to trace and find persons of interest at home, for significant scale up of testing. He asked all persons to fully cooperate with tracers. “Testing alone is not enough if the positive persons are not in isolation for their own safety and the safety of their family and friends”. He also advised all to cooperate with authorities and accept invitation to isolation and treatment centers even if they feel well saying that COVID-19 will often not show any symptoms in some persons, while they may be highly infectious to others.

According to Health Minister it is important citizens still maintain physical distancing of about six feet and implement the hand and respiratory hygiene. He said an additional way to protect against corona infection is the face mask and it includes improvised and homemade face masks or face covering with handkerchief or scarfs. This he said, guards against particle emission during laughter, exclamation, or loud talk.

Dr. Ehanire said “It is gratifying that Governors are reiterating and taking measures to press for physical distancing and maintenance of hand and respiratory hygiene”.

