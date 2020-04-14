Coronavirus – South Africa: 2272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: We are saddened to report 27 deaths to date. We send our condolences to their families and friends. The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2272 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Stay at home unless it is absolutely essential to go out. #KeepSASafe

