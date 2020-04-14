APO
Coronavirus – South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan COVID-19 Situation Report

By Africa Press Office

IOM developed COVID-19 IPC protocols for IOM offices, guest houses and Humanitarian Hubs as well as IPC protocols for community-based activities, including hygiene promotion.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3b9MALd

IOM supported the Ministry of Health as co-lead of the PoE TWG in the development of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures for Border Health and Points of Entry; Risk Communication Community Engagement (RCCE); and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

IOM continued to conduct COVID-19 sensitization sessions for IOM staff in Juba, Wau, Bentiu and Malakal, and IOM partners including USAID, UNHAS, and AYA (GBV national NGO) reaching a total of 188 individuals (141 men, 47 women). 43,793 individuals in Malakal PoC and Twic received COVID-19 received COVID-19 sensitization (10,932 men, 11,922 women, 8,766 boys, 12,144 girls and 29 people with special needs) since 23 March, 2020.

Situation Overview

On 31 December 2019, a cluster of pneumonia of unknown aetiology was reported in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China. On 30 Januar y 2020, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee (EC) convened and announced that the pathogen, known as 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 n-CoV), now constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Since the outbreak begun, a total of 1,610,909 confirmed cases have been reported globally including 99,690 deaths (WHO SitRep #82). The global coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve rapidly, with the number of countries affected in the WHO African Region steadily growing. As of 11 April 2020, the Africa region reported 9,340 confirmed cases and 415 deaths. Given the risk of further spread to additional countries, WHO recommended that all countries enhance preparedness for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing, and prevention measures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

