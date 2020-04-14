Coronavirus – Uganda: 639 samples tested Negative for COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
– Today, 639 samples tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19
– Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 54 in Uganda
– 7 Recoveries
– 231 individuals under institutional quarantine
– 1,302 cumulative contacts were listed
– 573 contacts to confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow up
