Coronavirus – Uganda: 639 samples tested Negative for COVID-19

– Today, 639 samples tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

– Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 54 in Uganda

– 7 Recoveries

– 231 individuals under institutional quarantine

– 1,302 cumulative contacts were listed

– 573 contacts to confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow up

