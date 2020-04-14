Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 patient discharged from Adjumani Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Adjumani Hospital had only one COVID-19 patient who has now been discharged. The remaining 46 active COVID-19 cases are in Mulago, Entebbe Grade B and Hoima hospitals. The cumulative confirmed number of COVID-19 cases stands at 54.

