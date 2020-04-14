APO
Updated:

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) investigates impact of COVID-19 on health workers

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19

Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) (www.HSRC.ac.za), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, will conduct a joint survey looking at how COVID-19 is impacting on health workers.

Health workers are on the frontlines of the global fight against COVID-19.  Across the world, with South Africa being no exception, health workers have also been infected by the virus.

With this in mind, the HSRC and UKZN’s School of Medicine would like to understand how the virus is affecting South African health workers – both physically and emotionally. 

The survey conducted on an  online platform and will look at some of the following issues:

Expanded Professional Designations – Nurses, Medical Practitioners, Medical Students, Support staff as well as Allied Healthcare Workers Current role in the health care sector Have health care workers received training on dealing with COVID-19 Levels of knowledge, awareness and attitudes to COVID 19 The use and access to Personal Protective Equipment in the workplace Perceptions of risk in the workplace Concerns in relation to COVID-19 Health and psychosocial wellbeing of the respondent

Professor Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher on the study has asked “all health workers to please share the link with colleagues so that government can ascertain a better picture of what is happening in the medical fraternity as it responds to COVID-19.  If we can understand this better, we can ensure the correct interventions to protect health workers physically and emotionally.”

Professor Moshabela from UKZN’s School of Medicine said, “We are very happy to work with the HSRC on this survey and to be part of national efforts to understand how COVID-19 is impacting on our health professionals.  We ask all health professionals to please take a few minutes to fill in this questionnaire.  It will help us to understand how we should help and support you.  To make is as easy as possible, we have also chosen a data free platform,” concluded Professor Moshabela.

To participate in the study, please click on the link below:

www.hsrc.ac.za/heroes

The data from this survey will be used to advise government on how to capacitate health workers to ensure they are able to deliver quality health care services, particularly as South Africa prepares for a possible increase in COVID-19 diagnoses later in the year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

Media contact: Manusha Pillai Mobile:  082 389 3587 Email: [email protected]

About the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC): The HSRC (www.HSRC.ac.za) was established in 1968 as South Africa’s statutory research agency and has grown to become the largest dedicated research institute in the social sciences and humanities on the African continent, doing cutting-edge public research in areas that are crucial to development.

Our mandate is to inform the effective formulation and monitoring of government policy; to evaluate policy implementation; to stimulate public debate through the effective dissemination of research-based data and fact-based research results; to foster research collaboration; and to help build research capacity and infrastructure for the human sciences.

The Council conducts large-scale, policy-relevant, social-scientific research for public sector users, non-governmental organizations and international development agencies. Research activities and structures are closely aligned with South Africa’s national development priorities.

Previous articleThe African Energy Chamber interviews Leoncio Amada NZE, its new Executive President for the CEMAC region
Next articleWhy Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct

CNBC -
Die hard drivers love manual transmissions, but they are disappearing from the auto market. Well under 2 percent of new cars sold in 2019 came with manual transmissions, and companies continue to drop stick shifts from their lineups, even in categori
Read more
Videos

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low

CNBC Africa -
The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
Read more
Videos

How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock

CNBC Africa -
After being one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenya's horticulture sector has started recovering sighting a steady growth in demand in the international market. Clement Tulezi, the CEO of the Kenya Flower Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The African Energy Chamber interviews Leoncio Amada NZE, its new Executive President for the CEMAC region

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Energy chamber’s (http://EnergyChamber.org) new Executive President for the CEMAC region, Mr. Leoncio Amada NZE examines the current state of the Equatoguinean energy industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war. He addresses key topics including the inclusion of women in the energy industry, the importance of local content policies and the creation of enabling environments that are attractive to foreign investors. Under the leadership of H.E. President Teodor
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Makalo Mohale visits small businesses during COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoImmediately after the announcement made on 15th March 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa on measures to be implemented to contain the spread of Convid-19, Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Economic Affairs (DESTEA) also took measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, specifically on travel restrictions on foreigners from countries that might have a significant impact on the planned activities for the 2020/21 game season. The lock down has had a devas
Read more

After COVID-19, what will Africa look like in 2030 and 2063? (by Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka The COVID-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most significant events, has resulted in cessation of economic activities that will lead to a significant decline in GDP, an unprecedented social disruption, and the loss of millions of jobs. According to estimates by the African Development Bank, the contraction of the region’s economies will cost Sub-Saharan Africa between $35 billion and $100 billion due to an output decline and a steep fall in co
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Coronavirus case Update

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 8 Active Cases - 63 Critical - 0 New Recovered - 0 Total Recovered 14  New Deaths  - 0  Total Deaths - 3 Total Cases - 82 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved