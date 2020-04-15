Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (15-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (16,285), deaths (874), and recoveries (3,142) by region:
Central (1,347 cases; 43 deaths; 147 recoveries): Burundi (5; 1; 0), Cameroon (855; 15; 102*), Central African Republic (11; 0; 4), Chad (23; 0; 2), Congo (74; 5; 10), DRC (254; 21; 21), Equatorial Guinea (41; 0; 3), Gabon (80; 1; 5), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).
Eastern (1,469; 33; 262): Djibouti (363; 2; 53), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (82; 3; 14), Kenya (216; 9; 40), Madagascar (108; 0; 23), Mauritius (324; 9; 51), Rwanda (134; 0; 49), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (60; 2; 2), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (32; 5; 5), Tanzania (46; 3; 7), Uganda (54; 0; 18).
Northern (7,088; 666; 1,476): Algeria (2,070; 326; 691), Egypt (2,350; 178; 514), Libya (26; 1; 9), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (1,888; 126; 217), Tunisia (747; 34; 43).
Southern (2,585; 37; 455): Angola (19; 2; 2), Botswana (13; 1; 0), Eswatini (15; 0; 8), Malawi (16; 2; 0), Mozambique (28; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (2,415; 27; 410), Zambia (45; 2; 30), Zimbabwe (18; 3; 0).
Western (3,796; 96; 802): Benin (35; 1; 18), Burkina Faso (528; 30; 177), Cape Verde (11; 1; 1), Côte d'Ivoire (638; 6; 114), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (636; 8; 17), Guinea (363; 0; 31), Guinea-Bissau (43; 0; 0), Liberia (59; 6; 4), Mali (144; 13; 34), Niger (570; 14; 90), Nigeria (373; 11; 99), Senegal (299; 2; 183), Sierra Leone (11; 0; 0), Togo (77; 3; 32).
*Inadvertently reported 130 recoveries instead of 102 for Cameroon at 9am EAT 14 April 20 – correct values now listed
