Coronavirus – Africa: Seventh Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

By Africa Press Office

What:The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed more than 120,000 lives worldwide. More than 15000 cases have been reported in 52 African countries, with over 800 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and new actions taken by Africa CDC and other partners in respond to the pandemic. 

Speaker: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC 

When: Thursday, 16 April 2020

Time: 1.00 pm–2.00 pm East Africa Time

Where: Online through Bluejeans, Meeting ID is 489 618 486   Livestream @ https://livestream.com/africanunion/events/9033858

Background Information

The total number of cases of COVID-19 is approaching 2 million globally. With several confirmed cases in 52 African countries, Africa CDC is working with Member States to ensure appropriate response to the outbreak in their countries. The Director of Africa CDC will provide critical update on efforts by Member States, support from partners and other countermeasures taken to minimize fatality due to the disease in Africa. 

Here are basic things to note about tomorrows briefing.

Journalists are asked to send any questions they may have before the briefing through these channels: WhatsApp # (+251 945 502 310), the following emails ([email protected], [email protected]).

Journalists will also be allowed to directly ask questions that may arise during the briefing.

As usual, please indicate your name and institution when sending/asking your questions. 

Please find below instructions to join the briefing.

Meeting URL

https://bluejeans.com/489618486?src=join_info  

Meeting ID

489 618 486  

Want to dial in from a phone?  

Dial one of the following numbers:

+1.888.748.9073 (United States (Primary)

+1.844.540.8065 (United States (Primary)

+1.408.419.1715 (United States (San Jose)

+1.408.915.6290 (United States (San Jose) (see all numbers – https://www.bluejeans.com/premium-numbers)  

Enter the meeting ID and passcode followed by  Connecting from a room system? Dial: bjn.vc or 199.48.152.152 and enter your meeting ID & passcode

Journalists are invited to connect and attend the press briefing on Thursday, 16 April 2020, at 1.00 p.m. East Africa Time. 

Journalists will have opportunity to ask questions online.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Media Contact: Mr Molalet Tsedeke Tel: 0911-630631 Email: [email protected]; Directorate of Information and Communication AU Commission

Social Media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfricanUnionCommission Twitter: https://twitter.com/_AfricanUnion YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AUCommission Learn more at: http://www.au.int

About the African Union: The African Union spearheads Africa’s development and integration in close collaboration with African Union Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens. AU Vision: to accelerate progress towards an integrated, prosperous and inclusive Africa, at peace with itself, playing a dynamic role in the continental and global arena, effectively driven by an accountable, efficient and responsive Commission.

Learn more at: http://www.au.int/en

About Africa CDC: Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases.

Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org 

For further information: Directorate of Information and Communication African Union Commission E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.au.int Addis Ababa Ethiopia

