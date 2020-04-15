APO
Coronavirus – Africa: The economic impact of COVID-19 on African cities likely to be acute through a sharp decline in productivity, jobs and revenues, says ECA

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty

The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus

Poor wealth forecasts for South Africa due to COVID-19: SA Wealth Report

The South African Wealth Report for 2020, compiled using research obtained by the New World Wealth, provides a statistical summary and analysis of South Africa’s current position in the wealth market.
Videos

Improved offers seen on long tenured bills ahead of T-bills auction

Ahead of today's treasury bills Primary Market Auction, Adamma Mbachu the Currency Trading team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect at Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX markets....
As part of its analysis to inform COVID-19 policy responses, the Economic Commission for Africa, is calling for adequate consideration of the vulnerability of city economies as African governments consolidate efforts and define stimulus measures to mitigate national and regional economic impacts.

“As engines and drivers of economic growth, cities face considerable risks in light of COVID-19 with implications for the continent’s resilience to the pandemic,” states Thokozile Ruzvidzo Director of the Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division of the ECA.

Africa’s cities are home to 600 million people and account for more than 50% of the region’s GDP. This is even higher at more than 70% for countries such as Botswana, Uganda, Tunisia and Kenya. A third of national GPD (31%) comes on average from the largest city in African countries. As such, the economic contribution of cities in the region is far higher than their share of population.

COVID-19 employment effects in are likely to be severe in urban areas. With urban-based sectors of the economy (manufacturing and services) which currently account for 64% of GDP in Africa are expected to be hit hard by COVID-19 related effects, leading to substantial losses in productive jobs. In particular, the approximately 250 million Africans in informal urban employment (excluding North Africa) will be at risk. Firms and businesses in African cities are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 related effects, especially SMEs which account for 80% of employment in Africa. These risks are compounded by a likely hike in the cost of living is expected as shown for example by some initial reports of up to 100% increase in the price of some food items in some African cities.

Additionally, urban consumption and expenditure (of food, manufactured goods, utilities, transport, energy and services) is likely to experience a sharp fall in light of COVID-related lockdowns and reduced restrictions.

“Africa’s cities drive consumption with their growing middle class with per capita consumption spending in large cities being on average 80 per cent higher at the city level than at the national level. COVID-19 related decline in urban consumption will thus impact domestic value chains, including rural areas,” notes Ms Ruzvidzo.

Further, with the per capita expenditure of African local authorities being the lowest in the world at $26, many local authorities are poorly resourced and less able to contend with the onslaught of COVID-19. Alarming also the likely fall in revenue streams for local authorities due to COVID-19 curtailing their already limited ability to respond to this crisis. Intergovernmental/national transfers which account for 70 to 80 per cent of local authorities’ finance are likely to be reduced due to immediate national response and recovery requirements. Own source revenues which are already low at only 10% of local authorities’ finances with city level lockdowns and restrictions leading to reduced economic activity.

Yet, local authorities are frontline responders to such shocks and crises. Given the proximity to their constituencies, local authorities are well positioned to and already do lead responses to some of the immediate effects, and doing so have a better understanding of needs and necessary measures, and enable higher transparency of accountability.

In light of these circumstances, ECA is proposing specific support to city governments to mitigate and respond to the economic effects of COVID-19, in addition to the immediate health and humanitarian focus. Disaggregating the analysis and identification of priorities and responses at the sub-national and city scales is a first step.

Proactive measures are also needed for urban economic recovery including through measures to boost finances and capacities of local authorities as first responders, short term bailouts and exemptions for SMEs to limit productivity and employment loses, social protection for those in informal urban employment while anticipating the potential of labour intensive public work programs for job creation in the medium term. In this regard, Ms. Ruzvidzo emphasizes that “local governments must be supported because they are better able to respond to local needs including in coordination with community-based structures”.

In the longer term, the acute vulnerability of city economies calls for efforts to revitalize and enhance the productivity of Africa’s cities through adequate investments to address the substantial deficits and barriers they face. With more than half of Africa’s population expected to live in cities in just 15 years, the risks of poorly planned and managed urbanization are considerably high, rendering millions vulnerable to the effects of future shocks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Babajide Sanwo-Olu: How Lagos is ramping up COVID-19 identification & testing

CNBC Africa -
Following Nigeria’s extension of COVID-19 lock-down across three states, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Nigeria’s commercial hub now has more room to ramp up identification, testing and treatment of COVID -19 cases....
CEO Interviews

Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
CEO Interviews

JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Oppenheimer family reaches out to connections to increase funding for small businesses

CNBC Africa -
It is one of the biggest billionaire names in African business and a couple of weeks ago it lent its financial muscle to keeping small business alive South Africa in the difficult days of COVID-19. The fund set up by the Oppenheimer family put up a R1 billion to help pay workers and keep small businesses afloat in the lockdown. It has paid out R330 million so far and claims 30,000 workers got paid before the Easter weekend because of the fund that could get bigger. Over the weekend the family reached out to its connections to raise more. One of the founders of the fund Johnathan Oppenheimer revealed how much.
