Coronavirus – Nigeria: 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19

Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.

As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

#TakeResponsibility

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19

Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct

Die hard drivers love manual transmissions, but they are disappearing from the auto market. Well under 2 percent of new cars sold in 2019 came with manual transmissions, and companies continue to drop stick shifts from their lineups, even in categori
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low

The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
How Kenya’s horticulture sector plans to bounce back from COVID-19 shock

After being one of the biggest casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenya's horticulture sector has started recovering sighting a steady growth in demand in the international market. Clement Tulezi, the CEO of the Kenya Flower Council joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Download logoAs at 11:00 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT: Lagos - 214 FCT - 58 Osun - 20 Edo - 15 Oyo - 11 Ogun - 9 Bauchi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Akwa Ibom - 6 Katsina - 5 Kwara - 4 Kano - 4 Ondo - 3 Delta - 3 Enugu - 2 Ekiti - 2 Rivers - 2 Benue - 1 Niger - 1 Anambra - 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Unsafe water raises COVID-19 risks

Download logoZimbabwe government measures to combat COVID-19 should include urgently providing continuous and affordable access to sufficient safe water to people across the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Long before the coronavirus pandemic, much of Zimbabwe suffered a severe water and sanitation crisis. On March 30, 2020, Zimbabwe, like many countries, ordered a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. Click Here to Download Video for Publication: https://bit.
Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on water supply during COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown

Download logoIt has come to the attention of the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu that the current initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19 through supplying water to water distressed communities across South Africa, is being obstructed in certain parts of the country. The Ministry has received information that there are people who benefitted from water tankering that are now interfering with the government’s programme to roll out water tanks in affected
Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Western Cape

Download logoAs of 00h01 on 14 April, the Western Cape has recorded 657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.  Sub Districts Cape Town Metro: Sub-district Cases Western 202 Southern 141 Northern 32 Tygerberg 61 Eastern 42 Klipfontein 35 Mitchells Plain
