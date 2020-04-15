APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Shipment of Ventilators & other essential Medical Supplies procured by the United Nations System in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

Ibrahim Mayaki outlines AUDA-NEPAD's COVID-19 response plan

The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19....
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
VideosCNBC Africa -

Francois Gouws on how PSG Konsult is responding to COVID-19

Wealth management group PSG Konsult increased full year profits and dividends despite weak economic growth in South Africa, made worse by the coronavirus. But the group's total assets under management took a knock, in part, due to the COVID-19 market selloff. CNBC Africa unpacks the numbers with Francois Gouws, CEO, PSG Konsult.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A shipment of ventilators & other essential medical supplies procured by the United Nations System in Nigeria to support the Govt's #COVID19 response arrived at Namdi Azikwe Int'l airport today. This consignment was handed over to Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria & PTF Members in Abuja by the UN Resident C'rdinator today.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Coronavirus

Kenya's Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters -
Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
CEO Interviews

Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News

Why Stick Shifts Are Going Extinct

CNBC -
Die hard drivers love manual transmissions, but they are disappearing from the auto market. Well under 2 percent of new cars sold in 2019 came with manual transmissions, and companies continue to drop stick shifts from their lineups, even in categori
Coronavirus

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points to record low

CNBC Africa -
The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points which leaves the repo rate at 4.25 per cent per annum. The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was moved earlier and took place today. The announcement comes a few weeks after the MPC cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in March as well. This is what the SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago had to say.
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 14 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 15,000 reported #COVID19 cases on the African continent. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Kenya: Sensitization of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nyamira staff on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Sensitization of KMTC Nyamira staff on COVID-19 by the county Public Health officials, observing social distancing rule. #KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Kenya: 602 contacts are being followed at the moment for COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- A total of 2,331 contacts have been monitored. - 1,729 have been discharged. - 602 contacts are being followed at the moment. #KomeshaCorona update Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – South Africa: 2415 confirmed cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2415 confirmed cases of #COVID19. We urge the public to take preventive measures. We are going through a most challenging period, but we shall overcome. #StaySafeSADistributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
