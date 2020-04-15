Coronavirus – Nigeria: Update – 15 April, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Two new labs have been activated for COVID-19 testing at:

1. DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna 2. University of Maiduguri, Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri

This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 13

In progress- Sokoto & Port Harcourt

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo