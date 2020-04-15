Coronavirus – Nigeria: Update – 15 April, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Two new labs have been activated for COVID-19 testing at:
1. DNA Lab, a private sector lab in Kaduna 2. University of Maiduguri, Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri
This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 13
In progress- Sokoto & Port Harcourt
