Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for Covid-19 15th April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Sierra Leone last evening (14 April 2020) recorded two (2) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 13 (27% Female and 63% Male).

All cases are in the treatment facility and are in stable condition.

The total cumulative quarantine number is 1,462 and total number of persons currentiy in quarantine is 675.

So far 76 people have been discharged after completing quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

The public is encouraged to use facemasks as a preventive measure for persons who are symptomatic so as to stop the spread of respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.

The Public is also advised to wash hands with soap and water frequenty or use hand sanitizer avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact–arms'- stretched ‘length-from others, especially in crowded areas and at social gatherings.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for markiates and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care.

Hospitals remain the safest place to go for health checks, treatment, and care

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

